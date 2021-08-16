Minnesota extends $100 vaccine incentives for another week

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota has extended its $100 reward program for people who get their COVID-19 vaccinations by another week.

Any Minnesotan age 12 or older who gets their first shot through Sunday can claim a $100 Visa gift card at mn.gov/covid19/100.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the extension Sunday night, calling the incentive program a success. According to the governor’s office, 55,456 newly-vaccinated Minnesotans have claimed rewards since the program began around two weeks ago.

The reward program and concerns about the highly contagious delta variant are driving the demand for vaccinations, as is the state’s “Vax to School” campaign.

