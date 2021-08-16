Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Minnesota extends $100 vaccine incentives for another week

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota has extended its $100 reward program for people who get their COVID-19 vaccinations by another week.

Any Minnesotan age 12 or older who gets their first shot through Sunday can claim a $100 Visa gift card at mn.gov/covid19/100.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the extension Sunday night, calling the incentive program a success. According to the governor’s office, 55,456 newly-vaccinated Minnesotans have claimed rewards since the program began around two weeks ago.

The reward program and concerns about the highly contagious delta variant are driving the demand for vaccinations, as is the state’s “Vax to School” campaign.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chief of Police Jeremy Steinle of the Slayton police department, the front landing...
Emergency landing at Slayton, MN airport
Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD
Gov. Noem helped Lindell pick venue for cyber symposium
Gavin Weir throws perfect game to lead Sioux Falls Little League to a 10-0 win over Iowa State...
Sioux Falls Little League loses regional, gets Louisiana in LLWS
Local businesses give free haircuts to kids as back to school draws closer
Local businesses give free haircuts to kids as back to school draws closer
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Redders Food Truck closing as owner prepares for new business
Redders Food Truck closing as owner prepares for new business
Sanford International starts in less than a month
Sanford International
Sanford International starts in less than a month
Sturgis Police Department works hard during the rally to maintain safety in the city.
Authorities record 4 fatalities during Sturgis rally