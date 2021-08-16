Redders Food Truck puts a twist on the classic grilled cheese

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over the past 2 years, Redders Food truck has been providing a “Twisted” grilled cheese to the South Dakota Region.

“Instead of frying it on a flattop as most people would. We actually developed a wet batter and a dry breading we dip, then we bread then we deep fry it. It makes it crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside,” Jeremy Holien said, the owner of Redders LLC.

Jeremy used to serve in the Air Force, and we wanted to incorporate that into his business.

“We wanted to give back, the VA’s are very near and dear to my heart, they helped me through a lot. We’re federal contractors with the VA so we can actually go to any VA in the nation and we can serve those who take care of our veterans,” Holien said.

Jeremy recently decided to pursue another business venture and further his business of Deadeye custom weapons. He has listed his trailer for sale and plans to close the food truck in mid-September.

“The VA said that they would send me to school to be a gunsmith and I was very excited. I already know how to do things now I have the piece of papers that say I know how to do things,” Holien said.

Jeremy says what he will miss most about the food truck is the people that supported him. He also wants to thank everyone that help him through the process.

“I want to thank my family for the support, my wife Jenn and the four kids. You know if it wasn’t for their help this wouldn’t have been possible,” Holien said.

Jeremy tells Dakota News Now that while the sale is not final his trailer has been sold and it is a possibility that you may see the Redders name past mid-September.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.