Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Redders Food Truck puts a twist on the classic grilled cheese

By Cordell Wright
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over the past 2 years, Redders Food truck has been providing a “Twisted” grilled cheese to the South Dakota Region.

“Instead of frying it on a flattop as most people would. We actually developed a wet batter and a dry breading we dip, then we bread then we deep fry it. It makes it crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside,” Jeremy Holien said, the owner of Redders LLC.

Jeremy used to serve in the Air Force, and we wanted to incorporate that into his business.

“We wanted to give back, the VA’s are very near and dear to my heart, they helped me through a lot. We’re federal contractors with the VA so we can actually go to any VA in the nation and we can serve those who take care of our veterans,” Holien said.

Jeremy recently decided to pursue another business venture and further his business of Deadeye custom weapons. He has listed his trailer for sale and plans to close the food truck in mid-September.

“The VA said that they would send me to school to be a gunsmith and I was very excited. I already know how to do things now I have the piece of papers that say I know how to do things,” Holien said.

Jeremy says what he will miss most about the food truck is the people that supported him. He also wants to thank everyone that help him through the process.

“I want to thank my family for the support, my wife Jenn and the four kids. You know if it wasn’t for their help this wouldn’t have been possible,” Holien said.

Jeremy tells Dakota News Now that while the sale is not final his trailer has been sold and it is a possibility that you may see the Redders name past mid-September.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chief of Police Jeremy Steinle of the Slayton police department, the front landing...
Emergency landing at Slayton, MN airport
Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD
Gov. Noem helped Lindell pick venue for cyber symposium
Gavin Weir throws perfect game to lead Sioux Falls Little League to a 10-0 win over Iowa State...
Sioux Falls Little League loses regional, gets Louisiana in LLWS
Local businesses give free haircuts to kids as back to school draws closer
Local businesses give free haircuts to kids as back to school draws closer
Noem won’t support vaccine mandate for interstate travel

Latest News

Redders Food Truck puts a twist on the classic grilled cheese
Redders Food Truck puts a twist on the classic grilled cheese
Over the past 2 years, Redders Food truck has been providing a “Twisted” grilled cheese to the...
Redders Food Truck puts unique spins on classic grilled cheese sandwhiches
Food truck owner closing business to pursue exciting new venture
Food truck owner closing business to pursue exciting new venture
Local food truck puts a twist on grilled cheese sandwhiches
Local food truck puts a twist on grilled cheese sandwhiches