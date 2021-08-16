Renner scores late to take State ‘A’ Amateur Title

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State Class ‘A’ Amateur Baseball Championship was on the line in Mitchell Sunday between Renner and Harrisburg.

This game was a pitchers battle early until the 7th inning when Renner’s Ben Ihrke hit a 2-run double to score the only runs of the game.

Renner outlasted Harrisburg 2-0 to win their 22nd state title.

