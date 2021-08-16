Sioux Falls Police: Man caught “touching himself” outside 10-year-old’s window

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 71-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say a 10-year-old girl noticed him outside her window Friday night.

Sioux Falls Police say on Friday, a 10-year-old girl noticed a man outside her window at around 11 pm. The girl told her mom who reportedly found the man touching himself.

Police say the girl’s mom yelled at the man and safely followed him while contacting authorities and updating them of his whereabouts.

71-year-old Kenneth Dale Stark was found nearby and arrested for indecent exposure with previous felony convictions.

