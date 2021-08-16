Vast Broadband swapping out green boxes in Sioux Falls yards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Vast Broadband is replacing its green posts after pushback from Sioux Falls residents.

Vast Broadband began its three-year expansion plan recently with the goal to bring fiber-optic to the majority of Sioux Falls, but some residents are unhappy with how the project is being handled.

Vast was installing these green boxes without notice, according to residents. Vast Broadband received pushback from the residents which led to the city pausing future permits.

Now, Vast says it is making some changes and will begin replacing the green posts. Vast will swap out the green posts with “flush mount vaults” in yards where other utility equipment isn’t present.

Residents will find a sticker on the box if it is being replaced.

Vast says it is also working to improve communication with residents, including postcards, letters, door tags, and yard signs.

