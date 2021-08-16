Warm and Breezy

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see plenty of sunshine across the region today with just a few high, thin clouds moving through. There may be a little smoke or haze in central South Dakota today. Highs will range from the upper 80s in the east to the low triple digits out in central South Dakota. The wind will pick up a little today, especially up to the north.

The hot and humid weather will continue through the middle of this week. Highs across most of the region will be in the 90s with humid conditions sticking around. There is some relief on the way, however. By Thursday, we could see a few showers and thunderstorms pop up. There’s a better chance we see some rain Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will also be cooling off. We’re talking 70s for highs by the end of the week, for some!

We’ll keep that cooler weather around for the weekend with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s and lower humidity. By the beginning of next week, we’ll keep a slight chance of rain in the forecast. Highs will stay in the low 80s for most with low humidity.

