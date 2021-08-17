Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Monday, August 16th

Northern FB, Athlete of the Week, softball and Canaries highlights
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Northern Wolves head football coach is anxious to finally coach his first game for the Wolves and the players are excited. Taylen Ashley is the new leader of the Jefferson football team. O’Gorman and Harrisburg had impressive softball sweeps and the Birds grounded the Apollos at SF Stadium.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chief of Police Jeremy Steinle of the Slayton police department, the front landing...
Emergency landing at Slayton, MN airport
Kenneth Dale Stark
Sioux Falls Police: Man caught “touching himself” outside 10-year-old’s window
Vast Broadband addresses homeowner concerns about expansion plan
Vast Broadband swapping out green boxes in Sioux Falls yards
Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD
Gov. Noem helped Lindell pick venue for cyber symposium
Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD
Lindell’s own cyber expert claims election data is illegitimate

Latest News

Mike Schmidt and his Wolves are anxious to finally play a game after 2 years
Northern football team/coach are excited to finally play games again
Taylen Ashley is excited to build winning culture at brand new Jefferson HS
Ashley excited to help build winning culture at new Jefferson high school
O'Gorman and Harrisburg get sweeps to open softball season
Harrisburg and O’Gorman open with softball sweeps
Glasser and Ventura lead Canaries past Houston
Glasser’s 2-run HR and Ventura’s solid outing lead Birds past Apollos