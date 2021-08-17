Avera Medical Minute
2021 Brown County Fair kicks off in Aberdeen

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was busy day of set up for vendors and fair organizers. But the 2021 Brown County Fair is finally here.

This is the first fair since 2019, after last year’s fair was cancelled due to the pandemic. Fair Board President Tom Paepke said even with some new faces around, they’ve pulled the fair together with almost no issues.

“We have five or six new fair board members, who’ve never been through a fair as a board member. But boy, they’ve taken a hold and they’ve done a great job. We’ve got some new ideas, some new things to look forward to.” said Paepke.

And even where there has been some questions pop up, Board Member Ryan Swenson said they’ve been put to rest quickly. And he said they’ve been ahead of schedule setting up.

“We’re in good shape now. We’re actually really happy with where we’re at. Just still, there’s always going to be hiccups. You’ve just got to make those ones not so big.” said Swenson.

The main attractions later in the week will be the concerts each night starting Wednesday. While tickets are required for those, admission into the fair itself is free. Paepke said that will allow more people to come check out the fair, and have a good time capping off the summer.

“So we’ve go 200 and some thousand people coming out here, and we’re the host. And we’re glad to show them what’s here.” said Paepke.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

