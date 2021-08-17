Avera Medical Minute
Another Hot and Humid Day

Wind Gusts up to 30 MPH
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It is going to be another hot and humid day across the region. Highs will range from the low 90s in the east to the triple digits out in central South Dakota. The wind will pick up, as well. We could have wind gusts around 30 mph across the region this afternoon. The heat, dry conditions, and wind will all mean a high risk of fire danger, especially across parts of central South Dakota. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect this afternoon from 1 until 8 CDT.

We’re finally tracking the return for some showers and thunderstorms by the end of the week. We’ll begin to see showers and thunderstorms arrive into western South Dakota by Thursday afternoon and throughout Thursday night as they move east. Some of this will linger across central and eastern South Dakota for the first half of Friday. This will drop temperatures to the upper 70s to the lower 80s for highs by Friday.

Some redeveloping showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday night along and east of I-29 as we get a break from precipitation on Saturday. Highs to start the weekend will stay in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Another chance for showers and thunderstorms will return on Sunday as temperatures remain comparable to Saturday.

