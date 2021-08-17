Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Archaeologists find skeleton, evidence of Greek in Pompeii

In this undated photo released by the Pompeii archeological park, a view of the tomb located in...
In this undated photo released by the Pompeii archeological park, a view of the tomb located in the necropolis of Porta Sarno, in an area not yet open to the public in the east of Pompeii’s urban center.(Alfio Giannotti | Alfio Giannotti/Pompeii Archeological Park via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Archaeologists have discovered a remarkably well-preserved skeleton during excavations in the ancient city of Pompeii.

The discovery of the tomb also sheds light on the cultural life of the city before it was destroyed by a volcanic eruption in AD 79.

White hair and part of an ear, along with bones and fabric fragments, were found in the tomb in the necropolis of Porta Sarno. The discovery is unusual since most adults were cremated at the time.  

An inscription on the tomb suggested that its owner helped organize performances in Greek in Pompeii.

Experts said it was the first confirmation that Greek was used alongside Latin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Dale Stark
Sioux Falls Police: Man caught “touching himself” outside 10-year-old’s window
Vast Broadband addresses homeowner concerns about expansion plan
Vast Broadband swapping out green boxes in Sioux Falls yards
According to Chief of Police Jeremy Steinle of the Slayton police department, the front landing...
Emergency landing at Slayton, MN airport
Sturgis Police Department works hard during the rally to maintain safety in the city.
Authorities record 4 fatalities during Sturgis rally
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban spokesman promises a secure Afghanistan, says ‘everyone is forgiven’
This Aug. 15, 2021, photo provided by U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest shows a...
Dozens of residences evacuated as Minnesota wildfire spreads
Rapid City Police seek woman for questioning in fatal shooting
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday, reports say.
NATO chief: Afghan leaders responsible for military collapse