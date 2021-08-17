‘Chef O’ lands new role in downtown kitchen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SiouxFalls.Business) - Chef Omar Thornton has a new job: head chef at the Washington Pavilion.

The founder of ‘O’ So Good Restaurant in Garretson, who was featured on “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” before moving it to the kitchen of Wileys in downtown Sioux Falls, started at the Pavilion today.

The venture at Wileys had been a brief one before Thornton and the bar ended the partnership.

He then applied for an open position at the Pavilion, where he will oversee the catering and banquet operations along with helping run the day-to-day kitchen at Leonardo’s Cafe.

“My family is very excited. My boss and even the CEO, they were even saying there’s some good excitement throughout the back offices. It was really nice to hear. I need more positive in my life than negative,” Thornton said.

The Pavilion had been looking to fill the role, and after a 90-minute interview, Thornton emerged the winning candidate, said Jason Pfitzer, director of guest services and sales.

