Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

‘Chef O’ lands new role in downtown kitchen

Chef Omar Thornton of O So Good
Chef Omar Thornton of O So Good(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SiouxFalls.Business) - Chef Omar Thornton has a new job: head chef at the Washington Pavilion.

The founder of ‘O’ So Good Restaurant in Garretson, who was featured on “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” before moving it to the kitchen of Wileys in downtown Sioux Falls, started at the Pavilion today.

The venture at Wileys had been a brief one before Thornton and the bar ended the partnership.

He then applied for an open position at the Pavilion, where he will oversee the catering and banquet operations along with helping run the day-to-day kitchen at Leonardo’s Cafe.

“My family is very excited. My boss and even the CEO, they were even saying there’s some good excitement throughout the back offices. It was really nice to hear. I need more positive in my life than negative,” Thornton said.

The Pavilion had been looking to fill the role, and after a 90-minute interview, Thornton emerged the winning candidate, said Jason Pfitzer, director of guest services and sales.

Read more of this story on SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Dale Stark
Sioux Falls Police: Man caught “touching himself” outside 10-year-old’s window
Vast Broadband addresses homeowner concerns about expansion plan
Vast Broadband swapping out green boxes in Sioux Falls yards
According to Chief of Police Jeremy Steinle of the Slayton police department, the front landing...
Emergency landing at Slayton, MN airport
Darrell Hoffpauir
South Dakota inmate placed on escape status
Sturgis Police Department works hard during the rally to maintain safety in the city.
Authorities record 4 fatalities during Sturgis rally

Latest News

Turner County Fair returns to Parker
Turner County Fair returns to Parker
Turner County Fair returns to Parker
Turner County Fair returns to Parker
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
Nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Tuesday
Police: 19-year-old killed in overnight shooting in central Sioux Falls