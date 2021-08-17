Dakotafest brings education opportunities for farmers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Each year this showcase of all-things-agriculture brings hundreds of exhibitors to Mitchell with one goal in mind - to help those in the farming business.

The 2021 Dakotafest kicked off Tuesday morning. The event allows farmers and ranchers to come together, and learn new innovative ways to grow their operations.

Dakotafest runs through Thursday.

The Woman Farmer of the Year Award will be presented at Thursday’s Women in Ag event.

