Districts across South Dakota still seeking teachers as new school year approaches

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new school year is just around the corner, and as districts statewide get ready, many of them are still searching for teachers.

Last year COVID-19 led to an interesting school year. Masks, social distancing, and staffing have all been major concerns.

While many of those same issues remain, there is specific light being shed on the need for teachers in South Dakota.

“Smaller districts, medium size, and then large districts, like Sioux Falls, are struggling to get all positions filled,” Becky Dorman, Sioux Falls School District Human Resource Director, said.

Sioux Falls is still looking to fill a handful of openings, especially in special education.

“It’s not atypical to have a couple of positions [open] due to late resignations... but I would say this year it feels more difficult because the applicant pool isn’t as robust as it has been in past years,” Dorman said.

A few miles down I-90, in Hartford, West Central Superintendent Daniel Hoey says their district is in a similar situation.

“I don’t think we’re unique in this perspective, we see shortages in the upper-level math and upper-level science positions,” Hoey said.

And, the issue doesn’t stop at teachers.

“Transportation or bus driving, custodial support, educational assistants, those are all areas that there are shortages, and we could use quality individuals, quality applicants,” Hoey said.

Like much of the nation facing staffing issues, local school districts are being forced to adapt.

“We draw upon our substitute teacher applicant pool,” Dorman said.

But, no matter the positions needed, those inside the building will continue to make education the top priority.

“Sioux Falls has a lot of resources to help support students, so we have no doubt that students will have a wonderful experience in our classrooms,” Dorman said.

While not every district in the state is facing staffing challenges, the issue remains an ongoing conversation across South Dakota.

School begins for West Central Thursday, August 19, and in Sioux Falls on August 26.

