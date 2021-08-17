Avera Medical Minute
Dozens of residences evacuated as Minnesota wildfire spreads

This Aug. 15, 2021, photo provided by U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest shows a...
This Aug. 15, 2021, photo provided by U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest shows a rapidly growing wildfire in northeastern Minnesota that has prompted some evacuations, the U.S. Forest Service said Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. The fire was spotted around 3 p.m. Sunday near Greenwood Lake, about 15 miles southwest of Isabella, in the Superior National Forest. (Nick Petrack/Forest Service-Superior National Forest via AP)(Nick Petrack | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The U.S. Forest Service says dozens of residences have been evacuated as a wildfire in northeastern Minnesota continues to spread.

The fire near Greenwood Lake in the Superior National Forest has expanded to about 3.1 square miles by Tuesday as crews fought the fire on the ground and from the air.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies and Emergency Management personnel went door to door to notify residents that they were in the evacuation zone, along McDougal Lakes, the Highway 2 corridor near Sand Lake and just north of Highway 1.

About 75 residences were affected by the evacuation. The fire was initially spotted Sunday afternoon and the cause hasn’t been determined.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

