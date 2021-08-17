Fundraiser set for Hartford family involved in accident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A fundraiser has been set for the Hartford family involved in a tragic auto accident in Montana last month. Drew and Jennifer Hoefert, along with 14-year old Abby Vitek were killed. The couples two young children Blayre and Cooper survived the crash, but were seriously injured. One of the organizers of the fundraiser joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.