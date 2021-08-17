Glasser’s 2-run HR and Ventura’s solid outing lead Birds past Apollos

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Mitch Glasser ripped a 2-run HR in the second inning to jump start the Canaries offense Monday night at the Birdcage and they went on to beat Houston 6-3. The Apollos scored all 3 of their runs in the 9th inning.

Starter Angel Ventura threw 6 scoreless innings and fanned 5 batters for the win. Nick Gotta paced the offense with 3 hits. The same teams play again Tuesday night at Sioux Fall Stadium.

