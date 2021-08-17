Avera Medical Minute
Harrisburg and O’Gorman open with softball sweeps

Tigers and Knights win big
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg Tigers look like another championship caliber team in 2021. Toby Bryant’s team got off to a strong start wuith 12-5 and 8-0 wins over Washington at Sherman Park Monday night. Tevyn Bryant and Emilee Boyer had back to back hits to the fence as part of a big rally in game one.

And the O’Gorman Knights also looked impressive with 13-1 and 16-1 wins over Roosevelt. Ava Tobin came up with the bases loaded and hit one to the fence scoring all 3 runners as part of a big 3rd inning for the Knights who won by the 10-run rule after that hit.

