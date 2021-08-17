Nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reportedly nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The 395 new cases bring the state’s total case count to 127,320. 123,626 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state increased by 284 Tuesday. Currently, 1,639 cases are considered in the state.

The state also reported an increase in hospitalizations. The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized by the coronavirus increased by 19 from Monday to 92. Overall, 6,615 South Dakotans were ever hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

Deaths also increased from Monday. The state reported two new deaths Tuesday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,055.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 394,033 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 364,420 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

