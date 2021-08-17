Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Tuesday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reportedly nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The 395 new cases bring the state’s total case count to 127,320. 123,626 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state increased by 284 Tuesday. Currently, 1,639 cases are considered in the state.

The state also reported an increase in hospitalizations. The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized by the coronavirus increased by 19 from Monday to 92. Overall, 6,615 South Dakotans were ever hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

Deaths also increased from Monday. The state reported two new deaths Tuesday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,055.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 394,033 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 364,420 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Dale Stark
Sioux Falls Police: Man caught “touching himself” outside 10-year-old’s window
Vast Broadband addresses homeowner concerns about expansion plan
Vast Broadband swapping out green boxes in Sioux Falls yards
According to Chief of Police Jeremy Steinle of the Slayton police department, the front landing...
Emergency landing at Slayton, MN airport
Darrell Hoffpauir
South Dakota inmate placed on escape status
Sturgis Police Department works hard during the rally to maintain safety in the city.
Authorities record 4 fatalities during Sturgis rally

Latest News

Turner County Fair returns to Parker
Turner County Fair returns to Parker
Turner County Fair returns to Parker
Turner County Fair returns to Parker
Police: 19-year-old killed in overnight shooting in central Sioux Falls
This Aug. 15, 2021, photo provided by U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest shows a...
Dozens of residences evacuated as Minnesota wildfire spreads