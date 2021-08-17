Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Nine arrested in sex trafficking investigation at Sturgis

2021 Sturgis rally updates
2021 Sturgis rally updates
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) - Nine men have been arrested as the result of a sex trafficking sting operation during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The South Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office says the operation began Aug. 6 and ended Aug. 12. The men range in age from 22 to 54.

Eight of the men are from South Dakota. They are charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. The charge carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

One man from New York is charged with attempted commercial sex trafficking of a minor. That charge carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Dale Stark
Sioux Falls Police: Man caught “touching himself” outside 10-year-old’s window
Vast Broadband addresses homeowner concerns about expansion plan
Vast Broadband swapping out green boxes in Sioux Falls yards
18-year-old Asher Wayne Parks is facing first-degree and second-degree murder, first degree...
Police: 19-year-old killed in overnight shooting in central Sioux Falls
Darrell Hoffpauir
South Dakota inmate placed on escape status
According to Chief of Police Jeremy Steinle of the Slayton police department, the front landing...
Emergency landing at Slayton, MN airport

Latest News

Storms Return Thursday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
The 2021 Dakotafest kicked off Tuesday morning and runs through Thursday.
Dakotafest brings education opportunities for farmers
Sioux Falls City Council working to implement medical marijuana guidelines.
Sioux Falls City Council working to implement medical marijuana guidelines
Sioux Falls City Council works to implement medical marijuana guidelines
Sioux Falls City Council works to implement medical marijuana guidelines