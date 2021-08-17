Northern football team/coach are excited to finally play games again

ABERDEEN , S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been a long wait for Mike Schmidt to finally get to coach a game for the Northern Wolves.

The Wolves had no season at all in what was supposed to be his first year. But now they’ve got a brand new stadium to look forward to in Aberdeen. So clearly expectations and excitement are perhaps at an all-time high when it comes to football in a town that loves to support it’s teams.

As for the team, they are anxious to get on the field for that first real game. Schmidt says, ”It’s just saying the excitement, we’ve been excited for 18 months. We’ve been ready to go for a long time. We’re done with being excited, we’re just ready to do our jobs. I’m just ready to show up and do my job and help us win some football games. So I think we’re just at the point where we’re ready to play and implement what we’ve been working on over these past 18 months.”

Senior Wide Receiver Dakota Larson says, This is extremely exciting right now because the last time we all got to play was probably 2 years ago so just being able to be out here with all the guys, a full roster and everything is pretty exciting and we’re all looking forward to a great upcoming season here.”

The Wolves are picked to finish 8th overall and 5th in the North Division of the NSIC in the preseason poll.

They open the season with a challenging game at Mankato on Thursday, September 2nd, before the much awaited home opener at Dacotah Bank Stadium on September 11th.

