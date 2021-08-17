Police: 19-year-old killed in overnight shooting in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 19-year-old dead.

Police say the shooting happened just after midnight at a residence in the 200 block of N. French Avenue. Two teens were arguing when one of them allegedly shot the other with a handgun several times. The victim’s mother was at the residence at the time and called 911.

The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The 18-year-old suspect was located a couple of hours later near 14th Street and Cliff Avenue.

Police say the suspect is in custody but hasn’t been charged yet. Police are in contact with the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney to determine the appropriate charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

The is the first homicide in Sioux Falls this year.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.