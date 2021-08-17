Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: 19-year-old killed in overnight shooting in central Sioux Falls

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 19-year-old dead.

Police say the shooting happened just after midnight at a residence in the 200 block of N. French Avenue. Two teens were arguing when one of them allegedly shot the other with a handgun several times. The victim’s mother was at the residence at the time and called 911.

The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The 18-year-old suspect was located a couple of hours later near 14th Street and Cliff Avenue.

Police say the suspect is in custody but hasn’t been charged yet. Police are in contact with the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney to determine the appropriate charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

The is the first homicide in Sioux Falls this year.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Dale Stark
Sioux Falls Police: Man caught “touching himself” outside 10-year-old’s window
Vast Broadband addresses homeowner concerns about expansion plan
Vast Broadband swapping out green boxes in Sioux Falls yards
According to Chief of Police Jeremy Steinle of the Slayton police department, the front landing...
Emergency landing at Slayton, MN airport
Darrell Hoffpauir
South Dakota inmate placed on escape status
Sturgis Police Department works hard during the rally to maintain safety in the city.
Authorities record 4 fatalities during Sturgis rally

Latest News

Turner County Fair returns to Parker
Turner County Fair returns to Parker
Turner County Fair returns to Parker
Turner County Fair returns to Parker
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
Nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Tuesday
This Aug. 15, 2021, photo provided by U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest shows a...
Dozens of residences evacuated as Minnesota wildfire spreads