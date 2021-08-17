Avera Medical Minute
Rapid City Police seek woman for questioning in fatal shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Police in Rapid City are working to identify a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Authorities have already made one arrest in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Austin Freeman last Friday. A 31-year-old man is being held on probable murder and drug charges.

Investigators say they are also looking for a woman in connection with the case.

Police Capt. James Johns says it appears Freeman was in the wrong place at the wrong time and was an innocent victim of violence associated with drugs.

