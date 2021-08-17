Avera Medical Minute
Senators Thune, Rounds comment on Afghanistan

Dakota News Now caught up with South Dakota’s Congressional Delegation while they were in Mitchell for Dakotafest.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now caught up with South Dakota’s Congressional Delegation while they were in Mitchell for Dakotafest.

Thune did not mince any words regarding what is happening in Afghanistan.

Thune went on to say that President Biden was counseled by several members of Congress not to withdraw from the country the way it was done.

“It’s really unfortunate. There’s a right way and a wrong way and they did it entirely the wrong way. The administration, I think, is going to be responsible for the slaughter of a lot of Afghan women and children and people who helped us over there,” said Thune.

Senator Mike Rounds echoed that statement.

“This could have been avoided if, number one, we would not have had a date certain for a pullout, if it would have been conditions-based. And we would have recognized that even a small contingent of American’s there could probably have continued to the protection we’ve had for the last 20 years,” said Rounds

Rounds went on to say that the U.S. military has successfully kept the country safe for the last 20-years and the new challenge will be to maintain that protection in what he called a “void of protection” in Afghanistan.

