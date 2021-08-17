South Dakota inmate placed on escape status

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota prison inmate has been placed on escape status after he failed to return from his work release job, authorities say.

Forty-five-year-old Darrell Hoffpauir left the Sioux Falls Community Work Center on Monday and never returned, according to the Department of Corrections.

Hoffpauir is currently serving concurrent sentences for third-degree burglary from Lincoln County and for possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County.

Hoffpauir has brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6′6″ tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees Hoffpauir to contact law enforcement.

