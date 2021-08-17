Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, in ‘good health’

Greg Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and...
Greg Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, spokesman Mark Miner said in a statement.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to his office, who said he is in good health and experiencing no symptoms.

Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, spokesman Mark Miner said in a statement.

The governor is the latest Texan to test positive as cases of the virus soar and hospitals around the state are stretched thin.

More than 11,500 patients were hospitalized with the virus as of Monday, the highest levels since January.

The positive tests comes a day after Abbott tweeted a picture of himself not wearing a mask while speaking indoors near Dallas to a group of Republicans, most of whom were unmasked.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Dale Stark
Sioux Falls Police: Man caught “touching himself” outside 10-year-old’s window
Vast Broadband addresses homeowner concerns about expansion plan
Vast Broadband swapping out green boxes in Sioux Falls yards
18-year-old Asher Wayne Parks is facing first-degree and second-degree murder, first degree...
Police: 19-year-old killed in overnight shooting in central Sioux Falls
Darrell Hoffpauir
South Dakota inmate placed on escape status
According to Chief of Police Jeremy Steinle of the Slayton police department, the front landing...
Emergency landing at Slayton, MN airport

Latest News

The 2021 Dakotafest kicked off Tuesday morning and runs through Thursday.
Dakotafest brings education opportunities for farmers
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Death toll from Haiti’s weekend earthquake raised to 1,941
People affected by Saturday's earthquake attempt to take cover from the rain of Tropical...
Tropical storm feeds growing anger in quake-stricken Haiti
Grace, back to tropical cyclone strength, dumped extremely heavy rains and caused flooding...
Wet and unwelcome, Fred spawns twisters and flooding in US