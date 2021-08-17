Avera Medical Minute
Turner County Fair returns to Parker

By Cordell Wright
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Turner County Fair is the longest-running fair in South Dakota, and it has a strong focus on keeping things local.

“The people of Turner County seem to be very proud of their fair,” Bob Merrill said, the assistant manager for the Turner County Fair.

A significant part of the fair is the livestock shows.

“4-H is big in Turner County and we’ve had a good program for years and years. It keeps the kids interested in their operations at home,” Merrill said.

There are several family-friendly events at their fair.

“Whether they’re showing livestock, whether they’re coming to ride the rides, coming to see a grandstand event they come here to have fun,” Merrill said.

The fair began on Monday with a rodeo, Tuesday night they will have Enduro Racing in the Grandstands, and the Fair wraps up on Thursday with a demolition derby. You can find a full schedule of events on the Turner County Fair website.

