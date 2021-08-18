10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 17th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USF Cougars aren’t taking anything for granted in 2021. Jace Sifore thinks his Howard Tigers could be a surprise team. Former Jackrabbit Jake Wieneke is enjoying pro football in Canada. The SF Little League has new uniforms in Williamsport. Lincoln rolls in the Pats softball opener and the Canaries beat Houston again.

