10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 17th

USF Football media day, Lincoln softball and SF Little League baseball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USF Cougars aren’t taking anything for granted in 2021. Jace Sifore thinks his Howard Tigers could be a surprise team. Former Jackrabbit Jake Wieneke is enjoying pro football in Canada. The SF Little League has new uniforms in Williamsport. Lincoln rolls in the Pats softball opener and the Canaries beat Houston again.

