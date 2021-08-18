19-year-old victim identified in Sioux Falls’ first homicide in 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police released the identity of the victim Wednesday in the city’s first homicide of the year.

Police say 19-year-old Dillon Montileaux-Trevino was shot numerous times by 18-year-old Asher Parks following an argument.

Police say the shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday at a residence in the 200 block of N. French Avenue Montileaux-Trevino’s mother was at the residence at the time and called 911.

Montileaux-Trevino was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Parks was located a couple of hours later near 14th Street and Cliff Avenue.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday afternoon for Parks. Parks is charged with first and second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, aggravated assault, and first-degree attempted robbery. The warrant carries a $1 million bond.

Police say Parks attempted to steal a vehicle at the residence while fleeing the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

