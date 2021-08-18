Avera Medical Minute
Active COVID-19 cases increase by 300 in South Dakota Wednesday

(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 300 new active COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The 376 new cases bring the state’s total case count to 127,696. 123,701 of those cases are considered recovered.

Active cases in the state increased by 300 Wednesday. Currently, 1,939 cases are considered in the state. Active cases have increased by nearly 600 since the beginning of the week.

The state also reported an increase in hospitalizations. The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized by the coronavirus increased by 13 from Tuesday to 105. 32 more South Dakotans have been hospitalized since the beginning of the week. Overall, 6,627 South Dakotans were ever hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

Deaths also increased from Tuesday. The state reported one new death Wednesday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,056.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 394,440 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 364,822 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

