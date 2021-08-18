Another Hot and Humid Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It is going to be another warm, muggy, and breezy day across the region. Highs will range from the low 90s in the east to the low 100s out in central South Dakota. Along with the humidity, the wind will be with us again. We’ll have wind gusts up around 30 mph this afternoon. Thursday is looking like another warm day for most of us with highs back in the 90s.

The big difference Thursday is that we will see a cold front start to slide through the region. This will develop some showers and storms by late Thursday afternoon in western South Dakota. Those showers and storms will then move east slowly throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. We may see a couple of isolated storms become severe with the main risks being large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Another chance for showers and storms will develop Friday afternoon, mainly in eastern South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northern Iowa. This will also set up a risk for severe weather as well. We’ll experience cooler temperatures by Friday with highs falling to the lower 80′s. We’ll get a break from the rain on Saturday, but another chance for showers and storms will come back for Sunday.

Next week, temperatures will be in the mid 80s with some chances for rain mainly on Tuesday and then we’ll cool to the upper 70s to the lower 80s by the end of next week.

