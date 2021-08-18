Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Another Hot and Humid Day

Staying Breezy
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It is going to be another warm, muggy, and breezy day across the region. Highs will range from the low 90s in the east to the low 100s out in central South Dakota. Along with the humidity, the wind will be with us again. We’ll have wind gusts up around 30 mph this afternoon. Thursday is looking like another warm day for most of us with highs back in the 90s.

The big difference Thursday is that we will see a cold front start to slide through the region. This will develop some showers and storms by late Thursday afternoon in western South Dakota. Those showers and storms will then move east slowly throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. We may see a couple of isolated storms become severe with the main risks being large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Another chance for showers and storms will develop Friday afternoon, mainly in eastern South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northern Iowa. This will also set up a risk for severe weather as well. We’ll experience cooler temperatures by Friday with highs falling to the lower 80′s. We’ll get a break from the rain on Saturday, but another chance for showers and storms will come back for Sunday.

Next week, temperatures will be in the mid 80s with some chances for rain mainly on Tuesday and then we’ll cool to the upper 70s to the lower 80s by the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Asher Wayne Parks is facing first-degree and second-degree murder, first degree...
Police: 19-year-old killed in overnight shooting in central Sioux Falls
Darrell Hoffpauir
South Dakota inmate placed on escape status
Mike Lindell at the Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, SD
Witness to MyPillow CEO incident says it was no ‘attack’
Chef Omar Thornton of O So Good
‘Chef O’ lands new role in downtown kitchen
2021 Sturgis rally updates
Nine arrested in sex trafficking investigation at Sturgis

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Hot, Humid, and Breezy
TUE
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Forecast
Storms Return Thursday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Remaining Warm and Muggy