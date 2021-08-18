Avera Medical Minute
Cade Gotta leads Canaries past Houston 8-6 at SF Stadium

Birds build big lead and hang on for 2nd straight win over Apollos
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:07 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries won their third straight game Tuesday, downing the Houston Apollos by a final of 8-6. Cade Gotta and Daryl Myers each notched three hits in the contest.

Gotta got the Birds on the scoreboard with a solo homer in the first. The blast was his sixth of the season. An Angelo Altavilla triple and a Myers single netted the Birds two more runs in the second to build the lead to 3-0.

Ty Culbreth (7-7) earned the win on the mound for the Canaries. He gave up just one run prior to the seventh. He struck out nine en route to the victory. Tucker Smith (2-6) suffered the loss on the mound for Houston. He allowed five runs (five earned) in five innings.

After the Apollos made the score 7-6, Myers added a second RBI with a double in the seventh to score Mitch Glasser. Grady Wood notched his third save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Wyatt Ulrich and Mike Hart each finished with two hits in the game. The win moved the Canaries to 9-2 vs. Houston all-time.

RHP Charlie Hasty (2-3, 6.39 ERA) will start for the Canaries as they look to clinch the series in Game 3 Wednesday at 7:05 pm. RHP Jake Voss (0-2, 7.65 ERA) is expected to start for Houston. Wednesday will be Top Gun Night at The Birdcage.

