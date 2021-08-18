City councilor, public voices concern over proposed Sioux Falls medical marijuana guidelines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota approved medical marijuana last November and it technically became law on July 1.

Tuesday night, the Sioux Falls City Council took their first look at few ways to set up guidelines. After two-and-a-half hours of public and council debate, councilors voted 7-0 to move cannabis regulations to a second reading.

But some councilors, and some members of the public, have concerns about the proposed ordinances.

Mayor Paul Tenhaken and the Council heard well over an hour of public input on medical marijuana guidelines, much of which focused on the low number of dispensaries that would be allowed in the city, and where they could open up.

Sioux Falls City Councilor Janet Brekke is one of several councilors voicing their concern, saying the current guidelines don’t represent the voter’s will.

“What we’re seeing, instead of what (voters) intended, is a very oppressive, overregulated approach,” Brekke said.

If approved, as is, the city would issue five dispensary licenses, determined through a lottery.

“So, there isn’t going to be any kind of merritt system of who deserves a license, or who should be entitled to a license based on objective criteria, it’s a sheer lottery,” Brekke said.

Those licenses are also non-tranferrable.

“You can spend years building a business. You can’t transfer it to a child, you can’t sell it, you can’t move to a different location,” Brekke said.

Another concern, the $100,000 fee required to run the business every two years, something IM 26 advocate Melissa Mentele says makes it very difficult for anyone to operate a dispensary.

“I think it takes out a lot of the mom-and-pop organizations and people that would like to participate,” Mentele said.

Brekke says she would like to see less restrictive legislation.

“It’s being sold as if it was a cautious approach, but it is so restrictive that it feels to me more like it was a crush, kill, destroy, effort,” Brekke said.

A map of the locations where dispensaries would be allowed in Sioux Falls shows a limited designation, mainly found on the outskirts of the city.

“I would like to breathe life into it, I would like to remove the aura about it, and just make it a retail business,” Brekke said. “Have it be on 41st Street, Minnesota Avenue, where all our retail businesses are.”

Mentele says the issue has become more about the stigma of the product rather than the patients.

“We’re not talking about patients anymore, we’re just talking about marijuana; and it really sours it for a lot of us that have worked on this for so long, because we work with so many sick individuals that are just looking for relief,” Mentele said.

