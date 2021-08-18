COVID-19 vaccine booster shot now available for immunocompromised South Dakotans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Immunocompromised people in South Dakota can now get a third shot of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The South Dakota Department of Health recommends that those eligible for their third dose speak to their doctor first.

immunocompromised individuals include those with HIV, those receiving treatments for tumors or blood cancer, transplant patients, and other immune system conditions.

Avera Medical Group Dr. David Basel says now’s the time for a booster shot for some as studies are showing effects of the first vaccines starting to fade.

“Noticing a trend that the antibody levels are starting to decrease over time on those that were vaccinated first back in December and January, they’re worried that those levels are going to continue to drop and eventually reach a level that breakthrough cases are eventually going to start to go up. So they’re trying to get ahead of the curve,” says Dr. Basel.

U.S. health officials announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection.

