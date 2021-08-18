Cyber Symposium expert delivers papers to Lindell’s attorneys claiming $5 million dollar reward

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The dust has settled on Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, but the fallout continues for many Cyber Security Experts who attended.

Some of those experts are pursuing the $5 Million dollars offered by the MyPillow CEO, if anyone could disprove his claims that the 2020 Presidential election was contained in the data he’d release at the symposium, in the form of packet captures.

One of those Cyber experts is Bill Alderson, of Security Institute, located in Texas. He paid his own airfare and lodging to attend the event. Alderson has worked with the Pentagon after 9/11, served with Cyber Security infrastructure for the U.S. military in Afghanistan, and teaches students as part of the institute.

Although computer jargon may be lost on most, it’s been Alderson’s world for four decades.

“Every time a pack is collected the data is in it. Every single one,” said Alderson.

He says he’s followed the specific rules that were agreed to when he registered for the challenge. His proof that Lindell is wrong, is arriving at Lindell’s attorney’s office today.

He kept a copy of the documents for himself, which he shared on a zoom call with our I-team.

“With all of my exhibits, proving what my belief was about the packets and why they were not packets and why they did not contain IP headers, why they did not contain Ethernet addresses, why they did not contain congruent, you know, request-response packets, while they were not in P-PCAP format, and they didn’t contain any dating or anything of that nature,” said Alderson.

Lindell claimed that the data was in the form of packet captures, or P-CAPS, and contained every vote cast in the 2020 Presidential election. Many experts say they disproved Lindell’s claim.

Alderson held his documents up to the lens on his computer to show us the document copies. “There’s my statement of why all those different things with all the exhibits behind it, saying: Put up or shut up,” said Alderson.

Another attendee at the Symposium on August 10, 11, and 12th was Finnish programmer and white-hat hacker Harri Hursti. He was told conflicting confirmation about the $5 million dollar offer.

“While in Sioux Falls we were firmly told that $5M ‘offer’ has been withdrawn and off the table. I am more than interested to demand my share if there is a way to do that. The challenge document seems to attempt to force disputes to arbitration and tries to block class action,” said Hursti.

Alderson agrees, if money is given out, he wants a portion.

“If you’re going to give that money away to somebody and throw money down a rat hole I want my part of it. Share it amongst us, that’s fine. I’d like my share,” said Alderson.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.