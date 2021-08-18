Avera Medical Minute
Good Samaritan Society hosts workshops to discuss vaccines, faith

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As more workplaces are considering mandates for employees to become vaccinated, Good Samaritan Society is hosting workshops for their employees to receive more information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The conversations revolve around faith, science, and the vaccine.

As a faith-based organization, Good Samaritan Society is teaming up with Augustana University to engage in conversation with employees about how faith, religious tradition plays into one’s discernment to get vaccinated.

“I’m really hoping and trusting that this conversation will help open people heart’s and minds to see that their faith and their own religious tradition might very well be completely in line with getting a vaccination. It is an expression, I believe of love for they neighbor, which is at the heart of our Christian tradition,” said Christy Hallenbeck Ask with the Good Samaritan Society.

Good Samaritan Society says it is ramping up energy to vaccinate employees in an effort to protect residents and employees.

