Jake Wieneke is enjoying pro football in Canada

MONTREAL, CANADA (Dakota News Now) -Former Jackrabbit standout Jake Wieneke made a terrific catch for a touchdown this weekend for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. I’m still surprised that he didn’t catch on with an NFL team after being in camp with the Vikings. But he’s enjoying the opportunity to still be playing a game he loves and getting paid to do it.

So does he like the wide open game in Canada? Jake says, ”I do I do, I’ve really learned to enjoy the game. I love the running start for the wide receivers, the bigger field, we’ve got an extra receiver. So it’s a lot of things that I really like.”

Mark says,”It’s good for you.” and Jake andswers, ”Oh yeah, got a lot of room to run.”

And he’s taking advantage of that with TD grabs like the one he had last weekend in a Montreal opening season win. Kind of like former Jackrabbit running back Josh Ranek did in the C-F-L. Jake told me he wants to play as long as possible, he loves the game.

