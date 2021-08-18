Avera Medical Minute
Lincoln softball teams starts new season with a sweep of unbeaten O’Gorman

Pats look strong again in 2021
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln Patriots had to wait an extra day to start their 2021 softball season Tuesday night at Sherman Park. Their opponent, the O’Gorman Knights had swept Roosevelt handily Monday night, but the Patriots were the dominant team on Tuesday winning 9-1 and 12-5.

Kaitlyn Druse led the attack in the opening win with 5 RBI’s in the 9-1 victory.

The Patriots were state champs 2 years ago and Harrisburg won it last fall. Those two teams look like solid favorites to be in the mix come playoff time.

