Minnesota State Fair strongly urges visitors to wear masks

(KEYC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota State Fair officials are strongly urging fairgoers to mask up both inside and outside but stopped short of imposing any mandates to fight the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus at the Great Minnesota-Get Together.

Fair officials issued updated health guidance urging masks indoors for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people; outdoors in crowded settings, especially for the unvaccinated; and at some booths where vendors will require everyone inside to wear a mask.

They acknowledged that the new guidance could put a dent in attendance.

The Minnesota State Fair opens next Thursday, Aug. 26, and runs through Labor Day.

