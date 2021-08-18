Avera Medical Minute
Northeastern Minnesota wildfire grows to 5 square miles

This Aug. 15, 2021, photo provided by U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest shows a rapidly growing wildfire in northeastern Minnesota that has prompted some evacuations, the U.S. Forest Service said Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. The fire was spotted around 3 p.m. Sunday near Greenwood Lake, about 15 miles southwest of Isabella, in the Superior National Forest. (Nick Petrack/Forest Service-Superior National Forest via AP)(Nick Petrack | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A wildfire in the Superior National Forest of northeastern Minnesota has grown to 5 square miles as hot, dry and windy conditions persist.

Crews have been fighting the fire from the air and on the ground since it was spotted Sunday afternoon near Greenwood Lake. The fire covered a little over 3 square miles Tuesday morning. The fire led authorities to evacuate around 75 homes Monday near McDougal Lake.

Some small portions of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area have been closed as a precaution.

Among the evacuees are 100 sled dogs from White Wilderness Sled Dog Adventures near Isabella.

