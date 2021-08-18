Avera Medical Minute
Sifore thinks his Howard Tigers will surprise in 9-A despite losing so many players to graduation

Tigers are usually in the mix at playoff time under Pat Ruml
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOWARD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s our first Football Friday this week and among the games we’ll be shooting is O-R-R at Howard. Despite heavy losses to graduation the Tigers are still ranked 3rd in the preseason poll in Class 9-A. And senior standout Jace Sifore, who’s a future Jackrabbit, thinks his team will do better than expected. ”People don’t think we’ll be as good, but I think we have a chance to go deep in the playoffs. We have talent. We have young guys that are filling in and are hungry for games and want to play and win. So I think we’ll go a ways.”

Jace is one of the players on the cover of our Pigskin Preview Magazine...and he’ll be a player to watch for throughout his senior season where he’ll be wearing more hats than he has in the past...

