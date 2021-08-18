Sioux Falls Curling Club “breaks the ice” for new players

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Curling Club is looking for members to join their upcoming fall league, and provide people with the opportunity to pick up the sport.

Dan Jermolenk is one of the newest members of the Sioux Falls Curling Club.

“Never really been on the ice before and everybody was really helpful and I was hooked ever since,” Jermolenko said.

He enjoys the comradery that comes with the sport.

“I moved to town about a year ago and didn’t really have a lot of friends or connections, and I’ve made a whole new group of friends here,” Jermolenko said.

As we draw closer to the Winter Olympics which begin in February, more people look to try curling.

“We get what’s called the winter Olympic bump. We get a huge jump in people trying out our sport, joining our club, and see what it’s all about,” Jake McKenzie said, a Sioux Falls Curling Club member.

The Curling Club’s Fall league begins soon and they are encouraging players of any skill level to participate, after paying a membership fee all equipment will be provided. You can sign up and find out more details about the upcoming league on their website.

