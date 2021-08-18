Sioux Falls Little League team gets new uniforms at World Series in Williamsport, PA

WILLIAMSPORT, PA (Dakota News Now) -Catching up with the Sioux Falls Little League team, they are in Williamsport for the World Series with their first game Friday at 4:00 our time on ESPN.

They have been fitted with brand new uniforms and received new equipment. And even though only a limited number of fans will be present when they play, it’s still been the experience of a lifetime for the players and coaches, many of whom have kids on the team. Head coach Mike Gorsett says, ”It will just be friends and family there in attendance. I feel bad for these kids, I would like for them to have experienced the full Little League World Series and everything that goes with it but at the end of the day they still get the opportunity to go. The corporate sponsors treat these guys so well. They all get custom gloves and bats and uniforms and that really makes it a cool thing.”

Mike told us on Calling All Sports Tuesday, they will possibly be gone from home for 28 days if they keep winning. But they are making memories for a lifetime. They play Louisiana Friday, a team that has the other star pitcher in the tournament.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.