Tri-Valley School District approves $52 million bond

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Voters in the Tri-Valley School District have approved a $52 million bond aimed at adding buildings to their campus.

The district has been trying to pass a bond vote for years and Tuesday’s election pushed them just above the 60% threshold they needed.

The new high school will be located just east of the current football field, it will include 29 classrooms, a 500-seat auditorium, a 5,000 square-foot shop, and about 500 more parking spaces.

About $9 million from the bond will also be used to help build an early learning center in Crooks

With the new additions, the current K-12 school will become a K-8 school.

“You will essentially have two elementary schools feeding into 1 middle school and then they’ll all move to the same high school,” said Tri-Valley School District Superintendent Mike Lodmel.

Officials say they are relieved to be building new schools as classrooms have become overcrowded in the last few years.

“The real win in this whole thing is we will have the ability to double our capacity in the next few years which is just huge because we have outgrown this building,” said Lodmel.

Officials say building the new schools will take a few years, but they are excited that the district has overcome one of its biggest hurdles.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.