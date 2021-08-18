Avera Medical Minute
USF Cougars not taking anything for granted after missing 2020 season

Cougars going after 27th straight winning season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USF Cougars are another team that can’t wait to get back on the field after the NSIC season didn’t happen in 2020. Jon Anderson and his guys met with the media today to talk about what’s ahead. And as always, the expectations are high for the Coo who open their season on Thursday, September 2nd with a home game against Bemidji State.

Needless to say these guys are ready after almost 2 years of preparation. ”We had something taken away from us and it was hard last fall. We had to sit back and watch every NFL team, every Division I team, every FCS team and the majority of high schools in this area play and yet we didn’t. So I think our guys learned that when you love something so much and it’s taken away you better not take it for granted and I’m seeing that in our practices here so far,” says the head coach Anderson.

Wide Receiver Ty Smith says,”Our goal has always been to attack this and to prepare for what’s coming up right now and I think we’v done a good job of that and we’re in a really good spot right now.”

Linebacker Harvey Enalls is excited. ”Oh it’s hard to explain how excited I am. That first day I had so much juice. You can tell I lost my voice already in fall camp. It’s an unbelievable feeling, I feel like I was born to play football so I’m unbelievably excited.”

The Cougars received votes in the preseason Division II Poll after finishing 8-4 in 2019. They have had 26 consecutive winning seasons and have 13 starters back from that team. So there’s plenty of reason for Harvey to be excited.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

