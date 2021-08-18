Watertown school release back to school plan

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction is coming along, and staff are making the final push before the start of the school year at Watertown High School, facing a much different COVID situation than they were last year.

The district is carrying over many parts of it’s COVID plan from last year. However Watertown District Superintendent Jeff Danielsen said they are reworking how they treat close contacts.

“We are still doing the contact tracing and notifying folks if they are a close contact. But it would be up to the family if they were going to quarantine.” said Danielsen.

He said the time allowed for staff and older students to get vaccinated has made a difference. But they’re still looking to keep an eye on call cases in the district, no matter vaccination status.

“A COVID positive individual, we would still be keeping out of school for the recommended 10 days. The changes were to our close contacts.”

But in addition to planning this year out, they like many districts in the state have had difficulty finding applicants for position. While they’ve filled all of their certified teaching positions, it wasn’t easy. And many support staff roles remain unfilled.

“There were some times where, I mean there just aren’t a lot of applicants out there right now in the teaching pool. And I don’t think that’s unique to education. Every employer is looking for more people to work.” said Danielsen.

Things may need to be changed to the COVID-19 plan as the year goes on, but Danielsen said they’re excited to get back to school with a much more energized year ahead.

“So I think people are maybe are thinking a little more full steam ahead as we start this year, hoping for the best.”

