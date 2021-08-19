2021 State Fair just days away in Huron

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Slowly but surely, the South Dakota State Fairgrounds are starting to become busy with preparation, as this year’s State Fair is just under two weeks away.

Fair organizers are not only expecting the return of many who didn’t make it last year, but also a number of people looking to check out the fair for the first time. And Fair Assistant Manager Candi Briley is looking forward to seeing familiar faces.

“You know, the fair’s a place where friends and meet. So it’s really great to be able to see people. They’ll be starting to move in their campers within the next week, vendors will start arriving. So it’s going to be great to see a lot of our fair friends.” said Briley.

That means the return of live events out at the grandstand, bringing back some fan favorites.

“This year, we’re excited to have our grandstand live music, back in the grandstand. We have two nights of bull riding, three concerts this year.” said Briley.

One event unique to this year will also be the groundbreaking for the Dakota Events Complex, or DEX. Briley said while many memories were lost when the old beef complex burned down last year, this will be the start to new memories.

“We’re excited to get that ground breaking going, and then next year, we’ll be celebrating the dedication of that building as well.”

A full schedule of events for the 2021 State Fair can be found here.

