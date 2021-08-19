Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

2021 State Fair just days away in Huron

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Slowly but surely, the South Dakota State Fairgrounds are starting to become busy with preparation, as this year’s State Fair is just under two weeks away.

Fair organizers are not only expecting the return of many who didn’t make it last year, but also a number of people looking to check out the fair for the first time. And Fair Assistant Manager Candi Briley is looking forward to seeing familiar faces.

“You know, the fair’s a place where friends and meet. So it’s really great to be able to see people. They’ll be starting to move in their campers within the next week, vendors will start arriving. So it’s going to be great to see a lot of our fair friends.” said Briley.

That means the return of live events out at the grandstand, bringing back some fan favorites.

“This year, we’re excited to have our grandstand live music, back in the grandstand. We have two nights of bull riding, three concerts this year.” said Briley.

One event unique to this year will also be the groundbreaking for the Dakota Events Complex, or DEX. Briley said while many memories were lost when the old beef complex burned down last year, this will be the start to new memories.

“We’re excited to get that ground breaking going, and then next year, we’ll be celebrating the dedication of that building as well.”

A full schedule of events for the 2021 State Fair can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“There’s my statement of why all those different things with all the exhibits behind it,...
Cyber Symposium expert delivers papers to Lindell’s attorneys claiming $5 million dollar reward
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an assault investigation...
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police identify suspect in alleged assault
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
18-year-old Asher Wayne Parks is charged with first and second-degree murder, first-degree...
19-year-old victim identified in Sioux Falls’ first homicide in 2021
Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans

Latest News

Mike Lindell Alleged attack: Witnesses say nothing happened
Mike Lindell Alleged attack: Witnesses say nothing happened
Avera Medical Minute: Should eligible kids be getting the COVID-19 vaccine for school?
2021 State Fair just days away in Huron
The donation is a part of the “Subaru Loves Learning” initiative which has helped equip more...
Schulte Subaru donates $15,000 to Hawthorne Elementary School