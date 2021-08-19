Active COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000 in South Dakota Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Active COVID-19 cases in the state have surpassed 2,000 for the first time since April, the South Dakota Department of Health reported Thursday.

298 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday to bring the state’s total case count to 127,991. 123,803 of those cases are considered recovered. COVID-19 cases have increased by nearly 1,000 since the beginning of the week.

Active cases increased by 192 from Wednesday to a total of 2,131. The last time South Dakota had over 2,000 active cases was April 20.

Hospitalizations in the state continue to see an upward trend. 125 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized, an increase of 20 from Wednesday, and an increase of more than 50 from the beginning of the week.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 396,952 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 366,729 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

One new death was reported Thursday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,057.

