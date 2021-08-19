Another Hot, Humid Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Hot, humid, and breezy conditions will stick around for yet another day across the Dakota News Now viewing area. As we head into Thursday, we’ll keep the warmer temperatures around, but it’s not going to be quite as hot. We’ll get to the 90s once again across most of the region with a few upper 80s east of I-29.

A strong cold front is going to move into our area starting Thursday night. We’ll see chances of showers and thunderstorms popping up in central and western South Dakota, and those will spread to the east as we head through Thursday night and into Friday. Some of the storms could be strong with wind and hail being the main threats.

Heading into Friday, more widespread showers and storms will be moving through and the severe weather threat will escalate to a Slight Risk. This time around, all risks will be possible including a few tornadoes. This threat will end late Friday night in eastern South Dakota and into parts of Minnesota/Iowa. This could have an impact on some area football games so tune into Dakota News Now for updates.

Saturday we will dry out and cool down with highs falling into the upper 70s on Saturday for much of the area under mostly sunny skies. A few showers and storms will be possible to return on Sunday afternoon and evening as we warm back up into the lower to mid 80s for next week.

