Avera Medical Minute: Should eligible kids be getting the COVID-19 vaccine for school?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There have been a lot of developments this week involving the COVID pandemic with talk of booster shots and vaccination mandates and an increasing number of cases.

Dakota News Now sat down with Avera Medical Group Dr. David Basel to talk about all of it. One of the things we touched on; what parents should be thinking as their kids go back to school and if the kids are 12 or older, should they be getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.