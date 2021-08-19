City leaders break ground on Steel District development

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Steel Property Project has been in the works for years in Downtown Sioux Falls. On Wednesday the development took a big step forward having the groundbreaking for what has come to be known as the Steel District.

The Steel District project groundbreaking was supposed to happen last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The site is located at the old Sioux Steel building that was torn down earlier this month. The longtime manufacturing site near Falls Park is now being changed into a new multi-use area.

“It’s going to create an activity and a buzz in uptown Sioux Falls, adding to everything that’s already happening here,” said Jake Quasney, Lloyd Companies Executive Vice President of Development. “We got a canopy hotel, offices, condos, apartments, and retail It will be a really walkable development which just enhances and ties into what we created in uptown.”

Those involved with this development hope to bring more people to the downtown area and will also be helping to provide some more parking.

“It’s going to be a 900-stall parking garage, it’s enough to service our development and provide some parking to the area, certainly there are days of the year it’s going to be busy, but those are good days,” said Quasney. “We like it when there are people downtown cause that’s the culture, the atmosphere, and the excitement that were trying to create”

With some working on this development for over 4 years, to finally break ground was a special moment.

“Pretty special we’ve been through the ups and downs, the last year we were going to do it, and Covid came and turned our world upside down, but our team is resilient, and they wanted to have something happen,” said Craig Lloyd, Lloyd Companies Founder.

Construction for the Steel District is starting soon, with the hopes of finishing in 2023.

